Microsoft says “tank man” image blocking due to human error

HONG KONG (AP) — Microsoft Corp. blamed “accidental human error” for its Bing search engine briefly not showing image results for the search term “tank man” on the anniversary of the bloody military crackdown in Beijing’s Tiananmen Square in 1989. Users in different parts of the world, including the U.S., said Friday that no image results were returned when they searched for the term “tank man.” It refers to the iconic image of a standoff between an unidentified civilian and a line of military tanks after a brutal crackdown on pro-democracy protesters in Tiananmen Square. Microsoft did not elaborate on what the human error was or how it had happened.