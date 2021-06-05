Skip to Content

Protest erupts again over man killed by Minnesota deputies

Minnesota news from the Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Protesters faced off with officers in Minneapolis early Saturday over the shooting death of a man by members of a U.S. Marshals task force. Photos from the scene following a vigil for 32-year-old Winston Boogie Smith Jr. show dumpster fires in the street and a line of officers standing guard. Deputies fatally shot Smith on Thursday. Authorities say Smith was wanted on a weapons violation and fired a gun before he was shot and killed. Family and friends described Smith as a father of three who was often harassed by police. Police said some people vandalized buildings and stole from businesses after the shooting Thursday. Nine people were arrested.

Associated Press

