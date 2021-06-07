Amazon city shuts down amid attacks over trafficker’s death

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — The Brazilian Amazon’s biggest city has shut down schools and suspended public transportation amid a wave of vandalism and violence that has followed the death of an alleged leader of a drug trafficking ring in a shootout with police. Authorities said Monday that dozens of buses, public buildings, banks and personal vehicles in Manaus were targeted by a drug trafficking organization as retribution for the weekend killing. Some 29 people suspected of carrying out the attacks have been arrested. Gov. Wilson Lima has requested deployment of the national guard. Amazonas state’s security secretary says the attacks were ordered from prison in response to the death of an alleged trafficker known as “Dadinho.”