Peru’s presidential runoff election too close to call

LIMA, Peru (AP) — A rural teacher-turned-political novice and the daughter of an imprisoned former president have traded the lead in a close race for Peru’s presidency. Results released Monday showed that with 94% of ballots tallied, leftist Pedro Castillo had 50.07% of the vote. Conservative Keiko Fujimori had 49.92% of the vote. This is her third presidential run. The polarizing populist candidates have promised coronavirus vaccines for all and other strategies to alleviate the health emergency that has killed more than 180,000 people in Peru. The election followed a statistical revision from Peru’s government that more than doubled the COVID-19 death toll previously acknowledged by officials.