Former Stewartville, Gopher Star Hannah Tapp Named Alternate for Team USA Women’s Volleyball Olympic Roster

(KTTC) - USA Volleyball named former Stewartville and Minnesota star Hannah Tapp an alternate for Team USA's Women's Olympic Volleyball team.

Tapp is one of six alternates for the 12-player Olympic Squad. The U.S. Women's Volleyball team is currently ranked No. 1 in the world.

The 6-3 middle blocker has been a member of the U.S. Women's National Team since 2017. Tapp has played professionally in Germany, Italy, and Japan.

The Olympics are scheduled to begin on July 23rd.

USA Volleyball also named former Gophers Tori Dixon and Sarah Wilhite Parsons as alternates.