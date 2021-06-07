Harris says leaders need to restore hope in Guatemala

GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris is emphasizing the need to restore hope for residents of struggling Central American nations to help address the increase in migration from the region. Her comments came at the start of her bilateral meeting with Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei in Guatemala City on Monday. She plans to address everything from vaccine sharing to corruption in the region. But in her opening remarks, she emphasized the need for both leaders to act to improve the situation for Guatemalans, whom she said don’t want to leave their homeland but are forced to by poor living conditions.