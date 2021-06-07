Hot and humid weather continues; increasing rain chances are ahead

Hot sunshine today

The very warm air mass we've been dealing with over the last several days continues to linger in the region to start the new week today with slightly heavier humidity now being felt in the area. We'll have plenty of sunshine throughout the day with lighter winds than recent days and high temperatures will be around 90 degrees, about 15 degrees warmer than the seasonal average. Heat indices will be in the low to mid-90s.

Isolated storms Tuesday

Warm, humid air will build northward on Tuesday as a large storm system just south of our region spins out upper-level disturbances in our direction that will trigger chances for very widely scattered thunderstorms for each of the next few afternoons. We'll have plenty of bright sunshine throughout our Tuesday with just a few isolated thunderstorms later in the day and the afternoon high temperatures will be around 90 degrees.

Isolated midweek storms

There will be additional chances for isolated thunderstorms for Wednesday afternoon and again Thursday with high temperatures still in the 90-degree range and winds will remain light, from the south. Heat indices will continue to be in the lower 90s.

Friday thunderstorms

The most widespread rain chances we'll experience this week will be on Friday when a cold front pushes through the region. We'll have scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening with occasional sunshine during the day and high temperatures will be in the upper 80s. It's too early to determine if these storms will become severe, but it does look like heavy downpours of rain will be possible with heavier humidity levels in the air.

A warm, pleasant weekend

Slightly cooler air will settle into the region for the weekend behind Friday's cold front. We'll have abundant sunshine with high temperatures in the mid-80s for both Saturday and Sunday and it looks like readings in the 80s will be the rule for much of next week as well.