Hot and muggy conditions continue this week

Temperatures the past 5 days (including Monday) have been 14-20° above-average with some record-breaking conditions. Highs the rest of the week will continue to be well above-average. Highs will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s through Friday.

We've already set or tied 4 different records since last Friday. High-temperature records were set for both Friday and Saturday at RST. We also set warm low-temperature records too both June 5th and 6th! We'll keep an eye on any record-setting temperatures this week. Right now, it looks like we'll come up short on record-type temperatures this week.

High temperatures Tuesday will warm into the lower 90s and upper 80s with mostly sunny skies. The atmosphere will 'bubble up' in the late afternoon and some very isolated storms could develop. Showers and storms are expected to stay very isolated with most areas staying dry.

Rain chances will stay extremely isolated through Thursday. With enough energy in the lower atmosphere for the next several days, isolated storms can't be ruled out in the afternoon even though most of SE MN and NE IA should remain dry. A better chance of rain will be Friday afternoon.

Nick