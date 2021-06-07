Lawsuit alleges vision specialist sexually abused 2 students

The parents of two legally blind girls have filed a federal lawsuit against two suburban Detroit school districts and a vision specialist whom they allege sexually abused their daughters in a school library. The federal suit filed Monday names the Garden City and Livonia districts, the specialist and several district officials. No criminal charges have been filed. Both girls were eight at the time of the alleged sexual assaults at Garden City’s Douglas Elementary in 2018 and 2019. Garden City police say its investigation in one of the cases ]has been turned over to the Wayne County prosecutor’s office.