Biden to launch task force on bottlenecks in supply chains

WASHINGTON (AP) — After a review, the Biden administration is forming a task force to address bottlenecks in the semiconductor, construction, transportation and agriculture sectors. Biden administration officials say their goal is to increase domestic manufacturing, limit shortages of vital goods and reduce a dependence on geopolitical competitors such as China. Sameera Fazili, a deputy director of the White House National Economic Council, says, “Our approach to supply chain resilience needs to look forward to emerging threats from cybersecurity to climate issues.” She called their efforts “future-proofing.” The report noted how the coronavirus pandemic and subsequent economic turmoil exposed U.S. supply chain vulnerabilities.