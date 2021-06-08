Skip to Content

Charles scores 31, Mystics hold off Lynx 85-81

WASHINGTON (AP) — Tina Charles had 31 points and eight rebounds and the Washington Mystics held off the Minnesota Lynx for an 85-81 win. Myisha Hines-Allen added 19 points, Ariel Atkins scored 17 points, and Natasha Cloud had 11 points, eight assists and a career-high six steals. The Mystics had their largest of the game at 68-50 late in the third quarter and the Lynx cut it to 80-76 on Layshia Clarendon’s 3-pointer with 31.3 seconds left. Napheesa Collier had 22 points and nine rebounds for Minnesota. Clarendon added 14 points, seven rebounds and six assists.

