Global sting began by creating message service for crooks

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Criminal gangs that used a secure-messaging app called ANOM unwittingly allowed the FBI and other law enforcement agencies to eavesdrop on their conversations. That’s according to authorities, who were copied on every message sent, much like blind recipients of an email. Investigators announced Tuesday that they had collected millions of messages discussing plans for moving drug shipments and carrying out killings. The sting operation known as Trojan Shield led to police raids in 16 nations. More than 800 suspects were arrested and more than 32 tons of drugs seized, along with 250 guns, 55 luxury cars and more than $148 million in cash and cryptocurrencies.