Dozens gather to remember Rochester man killed by gunfire

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- A crowd of about one hundred people gathered Monday night to remember 28-year-old Todd Lorne Banks Jr.

Banks, also known as J.R., was killed by gunfire at about 2:30 Sunday morning near the intersection of 1st Avenue SW and 3rd Street SW in downtown Rochester.

"He was like the most kindhearted, caring person in the whole entire world. He did anything and everything he could for his family and anybody," said Katie Wempner, his girlfriend of four years.

Their relationship is tied to the intersection.

"I actually met him where it ended for him out side of Dooley's. So it's kind of like poetic in a sick way," said Wempner. "It's like the most comforting place for me oddly."

She still carries his unborn child.

"Fly high my talls. Yeah, he was my talls. I was his smalls. It was kind of like our thing," said Wempner.

She wishes she had one more chance to be in his arms.

"I just would hug I'm one more time," said Wempner.

Her grief is producing a range of emotions.

"I'm mad. And I'm like, he should have came home," added Wempner.

Their last interaction is forever stamped in her mind.

"I gave him a kiss and I told him I loved him. And he left and you know, said he'd be back in a couple hours," said Wempner. "And his thing was, you don't say bye, you just say 'see you later.' So, it's, you know, see you later."