Dry & hot weather sticks around

A few very isolated showers popped up around the region this afternoon, but overall, we've seen extremely dry conditions so far this month. Even though we're only one week into June, we're already 1.26 inches behind on rainfall! June is usually our wettest month of the year, averaging over 5 inches of rain.

Unfortunately, our rain chances aren't looking too promising. A few stray showers could bubble up tomorrow afternoon (similar to what occurred today). Our best chance for some rain is on Friday, yet the coverage is still looking pretty isolated.

As far as temperatures go, we'll be staying roughly 10-15 degrees above average through the next few days with sunny conditions. The arrival of a frontal boundary will bring us rain chances for Friday, but will also lower our dew points so we can enjoy more comfortable conditions for the weekend.