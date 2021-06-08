Eritrea blames US support for Tigray’s leaders for the war

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Eritrea’s foreign minister blamed U.S. administrations that supported the Tigray People’s Liberation Movement for the current war in northern Ethiopia’s Tigray region. Osman Saleh in a letter to the U.N. Security Council said blaming Eritrea for the fighting was unfounded. Ethiopia’s leader sent government troops into the Tigray region in November. Thousands are estimated to have been killed in the war. The government forces are now allied with soldiers from neighboring Eritrea, who are blamed for many atrocities in Tigray. Saleh’s letter makes no mention of Eritrean troops in Tigray, despite international calls for them to withdraw.