Hal Martin All-Comers meet at Soldiers Field to mark 50 years

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- It's a milestone evening for the Hal Martin All-Comers meet the event is marking 50 years.

The Hal Martin All-Comers meet will be held at Soldiers Field on 6 p.m.

The all-ages track meet welcomed children of various ages. A construction project replacing the track's surface wrapped up last year.

The events hosted include sprints, middle and long-distance events as well as the long jump.

On the anniversary, here's a look back to the 1990s, when the track was much different than it is today.

