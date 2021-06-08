Hot sunshine with small rain chances this week; not as hot this weekend

Hot and humid with isolated storms today

Hot and humid air continues to linger in the region today as our pattern remains generally stagnant. High pressure to our south is providing our area with bright sunshine with just a gentle south breeze working to pump more humidity northward across the Upper Mississippi Valley. A storm system centered in northern Illinois to our southeast will spread some energy toward our area later today, helping trigger a few sparse, isolated thunderstorms in the area. Surrounding those showers, we'll have abundant sunshine and high temperatures will be in the lower 90s with light southeast winds. The best chances for those isolated thunderstorms will be from around 3:00 this afternoon through 8:00 this evening.

Muggy midweek with small rain chances

Wednesday and Thursday will feature a similar pattern where we deal with hot, humid sunshine and a chance for sparse thunderstorms in the afternoon to early evening hours. High temperatures for both days will be in the lower 90s with heat indices in the mid-90s.

Scattered storms Friday

The best chance for widespread showers and thunderstorms across the entire local area will be Friday when a cold front from the Plains moves through the Upper Mississippi Valley, likely triggering scattered thunderstorms through the afternoon and evening hours. A few of those storms may become strong to severe, but right now a widespread severe threat isn't expected. There will be enough humidity in the air to produce some heavy rainfall in some of those storms toward the evening hours. High temperatures Friday will be in the lower 90s with heat indices in the mid-90s.

Slightly cooler this weekend

High pressure will settle into the region behind Friday's cold front, bringing sunny, but slightly drier air to the area with high temperatures in the mid-80s instead of the scorching 90s for at least a couple of days.

Still very warm next week

Aside from a few isolated thunderstorms next Tuesday and Wednesday, it looks like we'll be experiencing quite a bit of warm sunshine next week with high temperatures in the mid and upper 80s each day.