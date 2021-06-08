LA sheriff sends deputies to assess Venice homeless crisis

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The sheriff of Los Angeles County has dispatched deputies to Venice Beach to assess the homelessness crisis. A day earlier, Sheriff Alex Villaneuva called out city officials for failing to adequately address the growing number of people sleeping outdoors along the famous strand. Venice is typically the jurisdiction of the Los Angeles Police Department. But Villanueva said he was moved to act because of “the failures of local politicians.” Villaneuva says he is not trying to start a turf battle with the police department, but is trying to help.