Minnesota deals with heat wave

(NBC) -- Temperatures in Minnesota soared into the 90s again Monday as the heat wave in the state show no signs of letting up.

Students at this school are trying to stay cool through the heat wave, but they're not having much luck.

Courtesy: KARE

The heat has also taken a toll on the roads.

Locals joked - that just a few months ago - ice - covered these roads.

But now, the extreme weather is really taking its toll.

The roads are designed to take on some expansion during heat waves.

But the scorching heat has caused extreme expansion - forcing the roads to buckle.

Courtesy: KARE

Minnesota Department of Transportation says there have been 28 major buckles in the twin cities metro area alone.

There have been several other across the state, and crews are having a hard time addressing them all.

And what would a heat wave be with out some pool action?

The hot temperatures didn't wait for the pools to open, so St. Paul Parks and Recreation had to move up their opening.

The aquatics facility supervisor says they opened the pools a week early.

But that won't be a moment too soon for swimmers looking for a cool way to beat the heat.

These 90 degree plus days are expected to stick around until Friday.