Navalny daughter accepts human rights award on his behalf

GENEVA (AP) — The daughter of jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny has made a rare public appearance to accept a human rights award on his behalf. The award recognizes his courage in facing down the government of President Vladimir Putin. Daria Navalnaya said her father had written her a letter from behind bars after organizers of the Geneva Summit for Human Rights said in April he was selected for its annual courage award. More than two dozen human rights groups made the selection. Navalnaya, a 20-year-old student at Stanford University in California, said her appearance for the event marked her first public performance.