Police: Suspected Baltimore gang leader dead after standoff

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. (AP) — Police say a suspected Baltimore gang leader has died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound after a standoff with law enforcement in an Atlanta suburb. The U.S. Marshals Service says officers were shot at while trying to arrest Gary Creek at a Sandy Springs apartment complex Tuesday afternoon. The 39-year-old Creek was tied to multiple murders in the Baltimore area and wanted on federal charges including racketeering. Authorities say he founded and led the Triple-C gang. Police entered the home about three hours after they were shot at and found Creek dead. The three hostages he held inside the home were released safely.