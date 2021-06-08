Retailers shine a spotlight on Black-owned beauty brands

NEW YORK (AP) — Beauty retailers like Ulta and Sephora are ramping up their beauty products from Black-owned companies as a key strategy to combat racial bias in their stores. They’re developing entrepreneurship programs to help budding Black owners and hoping to create a pipeline of new talent. The moves are part of an overall effort by retailers to have their store shelves better reflect the U.S. Black population and come after years of Black-owned brands struggling to get access to stores and funding. Still, while Black entrepreneurs praise these moves, they worry the progress is still slow and they’re afraid the efforts won’t be long-lasting.