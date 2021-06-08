Rochester Police Department ramps up for summer

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) — After a busy, deadly weekend in Rochester, the Rochester Police Department (RPD) is taking action to increase security and improve safety.

Police say it’s nothing new, and it comes with the season.

“Just getting into the summer months, we find with the summer activity and better weather, we need to have more resources out. Having that in line with the obvious concern of what happened last weekend,” RPD Patrol Capt. Aaron Penning said.

Staffing concerns in the busier months also is nothing new.

“In February we might feel like we have enough police. In July, we rarely feel that way,” Capt. Penning said.

So what will the public see? Likely more officers patrolling on foot.

“We are working with community partners to create teams of officers with community members that are going to be on foot in the downtown area looking to interact, have conversations,” he said.

The recent shooting in Rochester was the city’s first homicide of 2021. RPD says it was an isolated incident.