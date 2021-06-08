Skip to Content

Sánchez homers, Yankees snap skid with 8-4 win over Twins

Minnesota news from the Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Gary Sánchez and Miguel Andújar homered, DJ LeMahieu had two hits and an RBI, and the New York Yankees beat the Minnesota Twins 8-4 to end a four-game skid. Aaron Judge drove in two runs for New York, which had lost eight of its previous 10 and won despite going 2 for 15 with runners in scoring position and stranding 11. Jonathan Loaisiga pitched 1 1/3 perfect innings in relief of Yankees starter Jordan Montgomery. Taylor Rogers allowed two runs on three hits in the eighth for Minnesota.

