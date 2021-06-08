Senate report details broad failures around Jan. 6 attack

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Senate investigation of the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol has found a broad intelligence breakdown across multiple agencies, along with widespread law enforcement and military failures. There were clear warnings and tips that right-wing extremist groups and other supporters of former President Donald Trump were planning to “storm the Capitol” with weapons and possibly infiltrate the tunnel system underneath it. But that intelligence never made it to top leaders. The bipartisan Senate report details how officers on the front lines suffered chemical burns, brain injuries and broken bones, among other injuries, after fighting the attackers, who quickly overwhelmed them.