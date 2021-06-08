Tearful reunion after mom saw photo of daughter at US border

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — It had been six years since Glenda Valdez said goodbye to her 3-year-old daughter Emely in Honduras. Then, last month, she caught a glimpse of a televised AP photo of a little girl in a red hoodie and knew that Emely had made the trip alone into the United States. And on Sunday, the child was returned to her mother’s custody. Now, they wait for judges to decide the girl’s fate in the United States. Her mother says the plan is to remain together forever.