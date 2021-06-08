Texas mom says she posed as student to push for security

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — A Texas mom arrested for posing as her daughter at a middle school says she did it to push for better security on campus. El Paso County Sheriff’s Office officials said 30-year-old Casey Garcia was arrested on one count each of criminal trespass and tampering with government records. Garcia made it to seven out of eight classes before being recognized by a teacher. Garcia said she exposed a lack of security. She was arrested at her home in San Elizario. She was booked on Friday into the El Paso County Jail before being released later that day on bonds totaling $7,908.