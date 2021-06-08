Toddler who washed up on Norwegian island is identified

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — The body of a toddler who washed ashore on Norway’s southwest coast in January has been identified. It’s a 15-month-old Iranian boy who died months earlier in the English Channel hundreds of miles away after the smuggling boat carrying him, his parents and his siblings capsized. After finding the body, police in Norway carried out DNA tests to establish the identity of the child who disappeared on Oct. 27, some 300 miles south of the Norwegian island where he was found. Police say the toddler and his family drowned when a group of migrants tried to cross the waterway from France to England.