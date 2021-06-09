Bruised but unbowed, meme stock investors are back for more

NEW YORK (AP) — GameStop and other meme stocks are jumping again. Much of professional Wall Street said earlier in the year that the phenomenon would likely fizzle out in time, particularly after the smaller-pocketed and novice investors behind it felt the pain of losing their money. But GameStop has recovered most of its plunge from its January peak. AMC Entertainment has set records recently. And retail investors are pulling more new stocks onto the bandwagon, as they continue to use free-trading apps and congregate on social media to amplify their voices.