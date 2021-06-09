Building collapses in South Korea, injuring 8 people

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A building being demolished in southern South Korea has collapsed, sending debris falling on nearby vehicles and seriously injuring eight people. Officials say concrete from the collapsed building in the southern city of Gwangju fell on a bus and two passenger vehicles. Emergency officers dispatched to the site rescued the eight people, all seriously injured. It wasn’t clear whether the eight people were inside the bus, the passenger vehicles or the collapsed building. Fire agency officials say they are searching for any other people who might be trapped under the debris.