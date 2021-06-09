GameStop names Amazon veteran as CEO; sales accelerate

NEW YORK (AP) — GameStop, the video-game retailer whose manic stock movements captivated Wall Street this year, said Wednesday it’s brought on a pair of Amazon veterans as its new chief executive and chief financial officer to aid in its much anticipated digital turnaround. Matt Furlong, who most recently oversaw Amazon’s Australia business will start as CEO on June 21. GameStop’s stock has been on a wild rocket ride, soaring more than 1,500% this year as waves of smaller-pocketed investors piled in on hopes that it can transform itself into an e-commerce powerhouse. GameStop said Wednesday that it’s still losing money, but its loss was smaller than analysts expected.