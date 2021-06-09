Kasim Reed files to campaign for comeback as Atlanta mayor

ATLANTA (AP) — Former Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed has filed paperwork to enter the race for his old job four years after he left City Hall. The document filed with the Georgia ethics commission Wednesday opens the door for Reed to start accepting campaign contributions. Reed jumped into the 2021 campaign one month after current Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms announced she won’t seek reelection to a second term. Atlanta’s City Council president, Felicia Moore, also is running. She announced her candidacy before Bottoms left the race. Some political observers had expected Reed to seek a comeback, though his two terms from 2010 through 2017 were dogged by a federal investigation into city contracts and finances.