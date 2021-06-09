Red Wing restaurant celebrates reconstruction, 9 months after driver crashed into building

RED WING, Minn. (KTTC) -- It was a nightmare for a Red Wing restaurant when a drunk driver plowed his SUV into the historic building last September. There was extensive damage to Liberty's Restaurant and Lounge.

Nine months have passed since then. Wednesday, there will be a celebration of all the progress made since then. A reconstruction project is nearly complete, and the results are being unveiled Wednesday night.

According to a Facebook post from the business, the party kicks off after 5:30 p.m. with music, burgers, hot dogs and beverages. Management will reveal the repaired front of the building.

Courtesy: Liberty's Restaurant and Lounge

"We are now seeing the light at the end of the tunnel for this project and we are pumped to say the least!!!!" the Facebook post said.

It took a month for the restaurant to reopen after the crash thanks to a crowdfunding effort that raised tens of thousands of dollars.

The intoxicated driver, later identified as 29-year-old Donovan Plank, was taken into custody the night of the crash. Last December, he pleaded guilty to one DWI charge.

He was sentenced on Jan. 21 to 206 days in Goodhue County Jail as well as four years of supervised probation.

The restaurant has been in operation for nearly 46 years.