Rochester Field of Flags to honor heroes

ROCHESTER , Minn (KTTC) - The Law Enforcement Memorial Foundation of Southeast Minnesota is preparing for Rochesterfest's Field of Flags event.

Proceeds from the event go towards constructing a memorial for fallen officers in the Southeast Minnesota area.

The event gives people the opportunity to honor the heroes in their lives by paying for a flag to be placed outside of Soldiers Memorial Field Park.

This year, the event will include groups who were essential during the pandemic, such as educators.

Olmsted County Sheriff Kevin Torgerson emphasized the importance of honoring essential workers.

"All these other people were equally as heroic and important throughout the last fifteen, sixteen, eighteen months related to the pandemic, certainly, as law enforcement, or firefighters and such. This is our way of going back to them and saying, 'You guys really made it happen.' " Said Sheriff Torgerson.

