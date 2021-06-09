Slightly cooler temperatures in sight!

Temperatures warmed right back into the low 90s this afternoon, with sticky dew points in the mid to upper 60s for most of the region. We'll be getting hotter and sticker before our pattern switches around next week.

Highs will be in the low to mid-90s for Thursday, with heat indices in the mid to upper 90s. Yet another great pool or lake day!

Our sole rain chance for the week is on Friday, and storm chances are still looking isolated. Right now, it looks like most of the activity will move to our southwest. Even though we likely won't see a lot of rain, the frontal boundary moving through will at least cool our temperatures a bit and drop our dew points into a more comfortable range.

Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s for the weekend, then finally dipping to the low 80s for next week. It looks like dry conditions will be continuing for at least the first half of next week, so make sure to give your lawn and gardens some extra water!