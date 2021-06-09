Soldiers Field Pool temporarily closing, Silver Lake Pool opening delayed amid safety concerns

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- The City of Rochester Parks & Recreation Department announced that Soldiers Field will temporarily close starting Wednesday amid recent safety concerns.

The department also said the Silver Lake Pool will delay opening so the city can develop a plan to address recent safety concerns that have developed in the past few days.

In a news release, the reasons for the closure and delay are the result of

unsafe activities that have included fights, pushing, children being left unattended and disregard for rules and lifeguards' authority.

“We appreciate the community’s excitement about the aquatic offerings this year. We know that our area pools and beaches provide residents an opportunity to stay cool and enjoy time outside in the water," Parks & Recreation Director Paul Widman said in the news release. "However, the occurrences of the past few days requires us to temporarily close and take the time needed to address the issues being experienced. Safety of everyone is our top priority.”

City officials said they have worked with local swim club partners and tried to address the issues by limiting attendance and creating a reservation system.

The city said the temporary closure and delay will allow for more planning to ensure consistent safety.

Updates can be and more information can be found on the City of Rochester Parks & Recreation website.