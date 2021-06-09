Skip to Content

Suspects charged in fatal Rochester shooting

Minnesota News

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Two suspects have officially been charged in the Rochester shooting that took a life and left another man in critical condition.

Todd Banks Jr., 28, of Rochester, was shot and killed early Sunday morning after a fight that broke out near the corner of 1st Avenue and 3rd Street Southwest.

The first suspect, 28-year-old Derrick Days, of South St. Paul, is charged with multiple counts of second-degree murder.

Another man, 22-year-old Nautica Cox, of Minneapolis, is charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and attempted murder.

During their first appearances in Olmsted County Court on Tuesday, bail was set at $2 million for both men.

They remain in custody at the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center, according to the jail roster. They are scheduled to return to court on June 22.

