Wild hire longtime NHL GM Ray Shero as senior advisor

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Wild have hired longtime NHL general manager Ray Shero as a senior advisor to general manager Bill Guerin. Guerin played for and worked under Shero with the Pittsburgh Penguins. Shero was fired last year by New Jersey, midway through his fifth season as general manager for the Devils. Prior to his time there, he spent eight years as general manager of the Penguins. He oversaw the 2009 Stanley Cup champions. His father, Fred Shero, coached the Philadelphia Flyers to Stanley Cup titles in 1974 and 1975.