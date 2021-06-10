As Iran prepares to vote, its battered economy a major worry

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s ailing economy is the major concern for those living in the Islamic Republic ahead of the country’s presidential election. They face a daily grinding nightmare of high inflation, an ever-weakening national currency and high unemployment exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic. Economic conditions were worsened by the U.S.’s unilateral withdrawal from Tehran’s nuclear deal with world powers. Whoever takes the presidency after the relatively moderate President Hassan Rouhani will face the unenviable task of trying to reform Iran’s largely state-controlled economy. Efforts to privatize it have seen corruption allegations swirl as many lose their life savings and nationwide protests rage.