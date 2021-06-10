GOP, DFL state conventions coming to Rochester in 2022

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Conventions are making a comeback to the Med City and more specifically, the Mayo Civic Center.

Tuesday featured the big announcement of the Minnesota Republican Convention being held in Rochester for the first time since 2014.

"Well isn't it great to be able to say that?" asked Bill Von Bank, Vice President of Marketing and Communications for Experience Rochester and the Mayo Civic Center. "Conventions coming back to the Mayo Civic Center after over a year of not being able to host events."

Both the Civic Center and Minnesota Republicans are excited about the big event that will no doubt feature a plethora of people coming to the city.

"This is such a vibrant city, third largest in Minnesota, an important part of our state and a very important district," said Minnesota Republican Chair Jennifer Carnahan. "We thought it would be a great idea to come back and be a part of this important community."

After a year of the hospitality industry facing the brunt of closures and cancellations, businesses downtown will definitely enjoy the influx in customers even if the convention isn't until next year as more people are looking to get out and about.

As for the Mayo Civic Center itself, its schedule is starting to fill up with more conferences, meetings and entertainment.

"This is a beautiful facility and we are starting to see more and more activity. It's been a long wait but we are starting to see light at the end of the tunnel," Von Bank said.

One such conference also happens to be the DFL Convention which will also be held in Rochester next year.

The GOP Convention will be held May 13 and 14. There is still no word on when the DFL Convention will be held.