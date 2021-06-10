Gottfried Boehm, architect of concrete churches, dies at 101

BERLIN (AP) — German architect Gottfried Boehm, who was famous for his concrete brutalist-style church buildings, has died at 101. Boehm’s Cologne architecture office on Thursday confirmed his death on Wednesday night but did not give a cause. Boehm, who was born in Offenbach in central Germany in 1920, built more than 50 churches, many of them in his signature concrete style. He was one of the most famous postwar architects in the country. In 1986, he became the first German to receive the renowned Pritzker Architecture Prize.