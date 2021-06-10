Hot and dry weather continues

We might finally get some relief from the dry weather on Friday, but after that, we'll go right back into a dry weather pattern. So far in June, RST has not measured any rainfall. We've been bone dry the first 10 days of the month. High temperatures have been anywhere from 3° to 20° above average and the above-average conditions will continue into next week.

Friday looks to be our best chance of any precipitation in the next 7-days. Highs will still jump into the upper 80s and lower 90s Friday with partly sunny skies. After Friday, dry and warm conditions settle right back in through next Thursday.

A cold front will move across the area tomorrow sparking some isolated storm chances through the afternoon. Rainfall amounts should stay under a tenth of an inch for most areas Friday.

The one positive with the cold front moving through Friday will be the drop in dew point temperatures. Dew points will drop from the upper 60s Friday to lower 50s Saturday through the middle of next week!

Nick