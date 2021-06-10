Rep. Omar says she wasn’t equating US, Israel and terrorists

WASHINGTON (AP) — Rep. Ilhan Omar is moving to deescalate a bitter fight with Jewish Democratic lawmakers over the Middle East. She’d talked early this week about “unthinkable atrocities” committed by the U.S., Israel, Hamas and the Taliban. A dozen Jewish House Democrats publicly complained Omar was unjustifiably likening the U.S. and Israel with terrorist groups. And the Minnesota Democrat had tweeted back that their comments were offensive. But later Thursday, Omar said she was “in no way” equating the two countries with those groups. Shortly afterward, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said drawing that comparison “foments prejudice” as she seemed to try defusing her party’s internal schism.