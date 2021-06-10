No more kidney dialysis? Lebanese hospitals issue warning

BEIRUT (AP) — Hospitals in Lebanon are warning that they may be forced to suspend kidney dialysis amid severe shortages in supplies. It’s the latest in Lebanon’s accelerating financial crisis and collapsing health sector. The once-thriving health care system has been among the hardest hit, with some hospitals halting elective surgeries, laboratories running out of test kits and doctors warning in recent days that they may even run out of anesthesia for surgeries. The Central Bank’s foreign currency reserves are drying up and Lebanon has been witnessing shortages in medicines, fuel and other basic goods, with long lines forming outside petrol stations.