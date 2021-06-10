Neo-Nazi group members linked to attack plot plead guilty

GREENBELT, Md. (AP) — Two neo-Nazi group members whose talk of planning an attack at a Virginia gun rights rally was secretly recorded by the FBI have pleaded guilty to gun charges and obstruction of justice. Patrik Jordan Mathews, Brian Mark Lemley Jr. and a third member of The Base were arrested on federal charges in Maryland ahead of the January 2020 rally at Virginia’s Capitol in Richmond. Mathews and Lemley entered their guilty pleas at separate hearings on Thursday. They are scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 28.