New Rochester clothing business sees success, expands to permanent space

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- A new Rochester company that aims to give back to the community is expanding into a permanent retail space.

Wear Local was started a few months ago by residents Ryan Froh and Pasquale Presa.

People can purchase sweatshirts, t-shirts and hats featuring sayings like "Local" and "Support Local Business" and "You Betcha." The merchandise was designed with the help of local artists.

The concept is simple. Businesses can discreetly apply for help, and indicate how much money is needed. When someone buys merchandise, 50% of the net profit from the sale will go to that business. Once the goal is reached, the business gets a check.

Froh and Presa said that the business has seen great success, so they are expanding into a permanent storefront at 415 South Broadway Avenue in downtown Rochester.

"We've seem great responses," Froh said. "We've been shipping things out left and right. The one thing is that people wanted a place to pick it up."

The men said it's a perfect location with easy access and plenty of parking, and most importantly, it's among other small downtown businesses.

"We decided to come downtown, where we can be a part of the downtown community," Presa said. "Bring another business down here, so that people can come and support local, support local businesses, and also pick up some amazing merchandise that showcases Rochester and the local community."

The men are also using the company to help Rochester schools with fundraising. So far, they have made t-shirts for Riverside Elementary and Sunset Terrace. The schools receive part of the proceeds from the sales.

The store is set to open July 1.

To learn more, visit the Wear Local website.