Ramp 6 in downtown Rochester temporarily closed

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- The City of Rochester says it needs to temporarily close Ramp 6, located at 59 1st Street SE.

According to a news release from the city Thursday evening, ongoing analysis of the ramp showed work needing to be done, leading to the closure.

The news release did not specify what kind of work needs to be completed.

Ramp 6 will remain closed until that work is complete. The city did not offer an estimated time for completion.

The city says people with contract parking in Ramp 6 should look for communication from REEF Parking.