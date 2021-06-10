Thai lawmakers approve $16B in borrowing to fight COVID-19

BANGKOK (AP) — Thailand’s House of Representatives has approved a bill allowing the government to borrow up to $16 billion to deal with the economic fallout and medical costs of the coronavirus. Nearly $10 billion would be for direct assistance to individuals and businesses, about $5.5 billion to create jobs and stimulate the economy, and nearly $1 billion for medical equipment, research and medicine. Thailand’s finance minister says the country’s tourism-dependent economy is the weakest since the 1997 Asian financial crisis and the government needs the money urgently. The bill goes to the Senate on Monday, where it is expected to pass easily. Thailand has been battling a sharp surge in the coronavirus since April.