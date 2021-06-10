Underground mine vehicle accident in Montana kills 2

NYE, Mont. (AP) — Two workers for the only palladium and platinum mining operation in the U.S. have died in an underground accident at a Montana mine. Officials with the South African Sibanye-Stillwater company that owns the mine say the employees were in a utility vehicle called a side-by-side that crashed into an underground locomotive Wednesday afternoon. The cause of the accident is under investigation and mine officials say they’re working with safety regulators. The identities of the workers who died have not been made public. Sibanye-Stillwater owns the Stillwater Mining Co. and its two mines in Montana north of Yellowstone National Park.