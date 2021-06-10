US begins shifting Afghan combat operations outside country

WASHINGTON (AP) — Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is telling Congress that the U.S. military has already begun conducting combat operations and surveillance in Afghanistan from outside the country’s borders, as the troop withdrawal continues. Austin declined to specifically address whether the U.S. will provide combat air support to the Afghan forces to prevent them or their major cities from being overrun by the Taliban after the pullout is complete. Austin said he would not “speculate on potential actions” but noted that once troops are fully withdrawn from Afghanistan it will be very difficult to provide such support to the Afghans.